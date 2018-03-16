Broncos' Jake Butt: Could become red-zone threat
The Broncos are hoping Butt will develop into a red-zone threat for new starting quarterback Case Keenum, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Butt is seemingly ready to roll health-wise after redshirting his rookie season due to a torn ACL he suffered during his final collegiate game in January of 2017. With Virgil Green joining the divisional-rival Chargers, the 22-year-old is left No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jeff Heuerman, though Butt is the more talented receiver between the two and should have plenty of opportunities to carve himself a role. With that said, Denver still is believed to be in the market for explosive pass catchers and it isn't out of the question for the team to add other big-bodied weapons this offseason.
