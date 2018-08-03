Broncos' Jake Butt: Could earn key role
Butt is making his case for a role as the Broncos' top pass-catching tight end, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
A fifth-round pick last year, Butt took a redshirt on his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the Orange Bowl. He now finds himself in a wide-open competition for playing time at tight end, with Jeff Heuerman (knee) and Austin Traylor also getting regular practice reps with the first-string offense. Butt has the highest ceiling of the three as a pass catcher, but he'll have a hard time establishing fantasy value if he's part of a committee. He's been a full participant at training camp and says he isn't having any issues with his surgically repaired knee.
