Butt caught eight of 12 targets for 85 yards in 2018.

After essentially red-shirting as a rookie -- still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Orange Bowl -- Butt lasted just three games in his sophomore campaign before suffering another torn ACL in practice. When he was on the field, Butt drew praise from teammates and coaches in practice and looked to be building a solid rapport with Case Keenum in games. Assuming he regains his health, he looks to be the best of a large collection of young, unestablished options at Denver's disposal. One couldn't blame the Broncos' brass, however, if they look for additional options in free agency or the draft given Butt's run of injuries.

