Broncos' Jake Butt: Ends second season on IR
Butt caught eight of 12 targets for 85 yards in 2018.
After essentially red-shirting as a rookie -- still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Orange Bowl -- Butt lasted just three games in his sophomore campaign before suffering another torn ACL in practice. When he was on the field, Butt drew praise from teammates and coaches in practice and looked to be building a solid rapport with Case Keenum in games. Assuming he regains his health, he looks to be the best of a large collection of young, unestablished options at Denver's disposal. One couldn't blame the Broncos' brass, however, if they look for additional options in free agency or the draft given Butt's run of injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...