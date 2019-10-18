Broncos' Jake Butt: Expected to practice next week
Butt (knee) is set to begin practicing next week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Butt should be fully recovered from his ACL injury by the time he's eligible to retake the field Week 9. However, the Broncos can only designate two of Butt, Drew Lock (thumb), Theo Riddick (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (hand) to be activated from IR. With a plethora of young tight ends already on the roster, including rookie first-round pick Noah Fant, it remains to be seen whether Butt will be one of the two players selected to return by Denver.
