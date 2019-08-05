Broncos' Jake Butt: Feeling pressure to return
Butt (knee) said that his knee is sound following a torn ACL that ended his 2018 season, but that he knows he needs to prove himself on the practice field to make the team, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Long story short, the news is good for Butt. Though he was hoping to rehab in just six months, like he was able to following his first torn ACL, he's seeing improvement and his knee is structurally fine. That doesn't necessarily mean that he still finds a way on the final 53-man roster. Though Butt noted Denver's faith in him by keeping the Michigan product around, the front office did resign Jeff Heuerman and draft Noah Fant in the first round all while youngsters Troy Fumagalli and Austin Fort have put together nice off seasons. Butt was too reliable a target at the start of last season to dismiss now, but he certainly has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ryan a steal
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...