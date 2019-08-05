Butt (knee) said that his knee is sound following a torn ACL that ended his 2018 season, but that he knows he needs to prove himself on the practice field to make the team, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Long story short, the news is good for Butt. Though he was hoping to rehab in just six months, like he was able to following his first torn ACL, he's seeing improvement and his knee is structurally fine. That doesn't necessarily mean that he still finds a way on the final 53-man roster. Though Butt noted Denver's faith in him by keeping the Michigan product around, the front office did resign Jeff Heuerman and draft Noah Fant in the first round all while youngsters Troy Fumagalli and Austin Fort have put together nice off seasons. Butt was too reliable a target at the start of last season to dismiss now, but he certainly has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks.