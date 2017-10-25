Broncos' Jake Butt: Held out due to soreness
Butt (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice after dealing with some soreness last week, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
Butt returned to practice last Wednesday, opening a 21-day window during which the Broncos have to decide if he'll be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season. His absence from Wednesday's practice suggests the latter is a real possibility, though the team probably won't be in any rush to make a decision. Coming off a torn ACL suffered less than 10 months ago, Butt likely will handle a limited role if he's available at any point this season. The injury played a major role in his fall to the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
More News
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...