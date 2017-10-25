Butt (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice after dealing with some soreness last week, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.

Butt returned to practice last Wednesday, opening a 21-day window during which the Broncos have to decide if he'll be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season. His absence from Wednesday's practice suggests the latter is a real possibility, though the team probably won't be in any rush to make a decision. Coming off a torn ACL suffered less than 10 months ago, Butt likely will handle a limited role if he's available at any point this season. The injury played a major role in his fall to the fifth round of the 2017 draft.