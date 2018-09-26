Broncos' Jake Butt: Held to eight yards
Butt pulled in two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
It was Butt's weakest outing thus far, but he still looks like the Broncos tight end to have on your squad. Through three games, Butt has eight catches on 13 targets as compared to five catches on eight targets for starter Jeff Heuerman. Neither option has been particularly effective, but Butt seems to be climbing a bit as he logged more than half of the offensive snaps for the first time this season, 41 to 35 behind Heuerman. It should be interesting to see whether the two trade places in the coming weeks.
