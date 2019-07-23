Butt's (knee) injury is not a major concern according to head coach Vic Fangio, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. "I don't think it's major concern," Fangio said. "Kind of to be expected. Just didn't feel right for him."

The Broncos are off Tuesday so the tight end's next opportunity to take the field will come Wednesday. Butt has had an injury-riddle beginning to his NFL career, suffering two torn ACLs in his first two seasons in the league. For that reason the Broncos are likely to exercise extreme caution with Butt this preseason.