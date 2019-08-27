Broncos' Jake Butt: Knee still an issue
Butt (knee) won't practice Tuesday and will also sit out Thursday night's preseason finale against the Cardinals, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Additionally, coach Vic Fangio hasn't ruled out the possibility of placing Butt on IR in conjunction with roster cut-downs later this week. The reason the move is being considered is that the tight end's knee continues to flare up at times, and the team may elect to shut down the 2017 fifth-rounder until the issue settles down.
