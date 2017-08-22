Play

Butt (knee) is likely headed for the regular-season PUP list, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The rookie from Michigan is still recovering from a torn ACL. If placed on the PUP list, Butt would be eligible to return to the Broncos after the first six regular season games.

