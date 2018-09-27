Broncos' Jake Butt: Limited by knee issue
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Butt was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a left knee injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
It looked like Butt would be a spectator for the Broncos' first practice of the week after he wasn't on the field with the rest of his teammates for the start of the session, but it appears he fit in some work behind closed doors. The fact that he was able to practice in some capacity seemingly bodes well for his chances of playing Monday against the Chiefs, though Joseph noted the Broncos' training staff is continuing to evaluate the knee injury. On a more fortunate note, Butt's injury isn't to the same knee that required reconstructive surgery in January 2017, when he was still in college at Michigan.
