Butt caught both of his targets for 17 total yards during Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams.

Recovering from his third ACL tear, Butt finally made his preseason debut on Saturday -- logging 11 offensive snaps and making two nice catches underneath. The Broncos are thin down the tight-end depth chart with Austin Fort and Bug Howard on injured reserve. Fullback Andy Janovich (pectoral) should also miss the first few games of the year. Provided he doesn't suffer another setback in his rehab, Butt has a decent shot at making the final roster as TE4.