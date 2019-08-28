Butt is scheduled for minor knee surgery after his latest setback, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Butt returned from his third ACL tear for Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams, hauling in both of his targets for 17 yards. He apparently suffered a setback either during the game or Monday at practice, as he wasn't present Tuesday when coach Vic Fangio ruled the tight end out for Thursday's preseason finale versus Arizona. The 24-year-old now appears in danger of spending another season on injured reserve, though his latest surgery is considered minor.

