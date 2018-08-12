Butt suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings but was not targeted in the passing game.

Butt, the No. 2 tight end on the initial preseason depth chart, drew the start with Jeff Heuerman (knee) sitting this one out. However, Butt didn't see a single pass come his way before the Broncos' pulled their first-string offense from the game, making it hard for him to show why he should be considered Denver's top pass-catching tight end. His next chance to bolster his bid for the No. 1 role in live action will come next Saturday against the Bears.