Butt suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings but was not targeted in the passing game.

Butt, the No. 2 tight end on the initial preseason depth chart, drew the start with Jeff Heuerman (knee) sitting this one out. However, Butt didn't see a single pass come his way before the Broncos' pulled their first-string offense from the game, making it hard for him to show why he should be considered Denver's top pass-catching tight end. His next chance to bolster his bid for the No. 1 role in live action will come next Saturday against the Bears.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...