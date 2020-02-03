Play

Butt (knee) wasn't activated from IR in 2019.

After tearing his ACL in September of 2018, Butt started the season on injured reserve. The Broncos never activated him despite completing rehab, as they later used their two IR activations on Tim Patrick (hand) and Drew Lock (thumb). Butt is under contract for the 2020 season, but he's not a lock to make the final roster because Noah Fant, Jeff Heurerman, Troy Fumagalli and Austin Fort (knee) will all be in the battle as well.

