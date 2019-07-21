Broncos' Jake Butt: Not practicing Sunday
Butt (knee) is not practicing Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Butt participated in a few snaps of 7-on-7 work late last week. The team appears to be taking it slow with Butt as he works his way back from the third ACL tear in his career. He's competing for a backup tight end role with the Broncos and he'll look to get back on the field soon to avoid falling behind others at the position.
