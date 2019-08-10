Rookie Austin Fort, who was competing with Butt (knee) for a roster spot, is out for the season with a torn ACL, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Butt is working his way back from a torn ACL himself and was facing serious pressure from Fort for the TE4 job, with Fort turning plenty of heads in training camp. With Fort now out, and fullback Andy Janovich (pectoral) set to miss six to eight weeks, the odds are as high as ever that Denver carries four tight ends for at least the first few weeks of the season. Butt is still dealing with knee pain and so his health will need to improve for him to have any sort of shot, but after providing a reliable underneath target in his three games in 2018, he would seem to be the most logical option.