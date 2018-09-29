Butt (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Since joining the league last season, Butt has already suffered two torn ACLs, last season in his right knee and now in his left. In a corresponding move, the Broncos added tight end Brian Parker to their active roster from the practice squad. Look for Jeff Heuerman to see increased snaps with Butt now out.

