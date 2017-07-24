Broncos' Jake Butt: Placed on NFI list
Butt (knee) will begin training camp on the Broncos' active/non-football injury list, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Butt is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during Michigan's bowl game back in January. That unfortunate occurrence caused Butt to slide all the way to the fifth round of this year's draft, and, as expected, will now prevent him from being ready to start his rookie campaign. As it stands, it's unclear when Butt will be available.
