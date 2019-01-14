Butt (knee) is aiming to return to the field in time for OTAs this spring, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports. "I'll be here all offseason rehabbing and at the very least I'll be fully healthy for [training] camp," Butt said. "I'm progressing and I have goals. I want to at least be doing something during OTAs. I feel really good."

Butt, who tore up his knee twice in college, is on the mend from a torn ACL in his left leg that he suffered in practice last September. The tight end will be roughly seven months removed from surgery by the time OTAs roll around in late April, which is likely too early to expect someone to be running at full speed. With that said, we just saw the Chargers' Hunter Henry return from an ACL tear in less than eight months. Regardless of when he exactly returns to the field, Butt seems on track to be ready to play far before the start of the 2019 season. With Jeff Heuerman (ribs) set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, Butt is very well in the running to earn the starting job in Denver.