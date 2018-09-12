Broncos' Jake Butt: Puts up 29 yards
Butt snatched two of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.
With the Broncos behind and facing third and long, Case Keenum found Butt for a 22-yard catch and run, setting up the game-winning score. There was little clarity as to who would start at tight end for Denver. Jeff Heuerman seems to be the guy for now, logging 60 snaps to Butt's 36. Butt's four targets were three more than Heuerman's, however, in a situation in which the backup might be more valuable from a fantasy perspective than the starter.
