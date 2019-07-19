Broncos' Jake Butt: Returns to practice
Butt (knee) played 5-to-6 snaps of 7-on-7 during Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Butt was finally able to return to practice and took part in some 7-on-7 work. "I have to shake off some rust," stated Butt. "It's been a while. It feels like I've been fighting an uphill battle overcoming this third ACL. It's going to take some time and that being said, it's still really early." Butt has logged just three NFL games since being selected in the 2017 Draft after tearing his ACL yet again in September of 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp Notes: Denver's healthy competition
Training camp has opened for the Denver Broncos, and Chris Towers discusses why the first news...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pros and cons of waiting on a QB
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round...
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...