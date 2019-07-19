Butt (knee) played 5-to-6 snaps of 7-on-7 during Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Butt was finally able to return to practice and took part in some 7-on-7 work. "I have to shake off some rust," stated Butt. "It's been a while. It feels like I've been fighting an uphill battle overcoming this third ACL. It's going to take some time and that being said, it's still really early." Butt has logged just three NFL games since being selected in the 2017 Draft after tearing his ACL yet again in September of 2018.

