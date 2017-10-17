Broncos' Jake Butt: Set to practice Wednesday
Head coach Vance Joseph said Butt (knee) will return to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Butt, who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, became eligible to return to practice Monday. The Broncos now have three weeks to add him to the active roster or else the rookie tight end will move to injured reserve.
