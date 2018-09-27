Butt wasn't on the field for the start of the Broncos' practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Butt wasn't believed to have endured any health-related setbacks during Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Ravens, but his presence on the sideline Thursday suggests he may have picked up an injury. Denver will provide an official explanation behind Butt's absence when it releases initial injury report shortly after practice concludes.