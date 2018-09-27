Broncos' Jake Butt: Sitting out practice
Butt wasn't on the field for the start of the Broncos' practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Butt wasn't believed to have endured any health-related setbacks during Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Ravens, but his presence on the sideline Thursday suggests he may have picked up an injury. Denver will provide an official explanation behind Butt's absence when it releases initial injury report shortly after practice concludes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...