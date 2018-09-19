Butt reeled in four of six targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Raiders.

Facing second and 10 with just over a minute remaining, Case Keenum dropped back and found Butt for a 14-yard gain, pushing the Broncos offense to midfield on their way to a comeback win. For the second consecutive week, Butt delivered a key reception during a game-winning scoring drive. He might be the team's No. 2 tight end, but he has over twice as many targets as starter Jeff Heuerman through two games.