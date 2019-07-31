Butt (knee) is listed as the Broncos' fourth tight end on the team's first official depth chart.

The Broncos thought that they were getting a steal when they drafted Butt in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, but the Michigan product has played in just three games in two season as a result of a pair of torn ACLs. Now, he is squarely on the roster bubble. Veteran Jeff Heuerman and rookie Noah Fant are just about guaranteed spots on the roster and sophomore Troy Fumagalli earned first-team reps in the spring. It is certainly possible that Denver carries four tight ends this season, but it will be hard for Butt to earn such a spot as he continues to struggle with rehab as undrafted rookie Austin Fort draws impressive reviews with his receiving ability.