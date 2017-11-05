Butt (knee) is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired knee, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Butt has been dealing with the issue since resuming practice in mid-October, and doesn't seem all that close to being 100 percent. The Broncos have until Monday to activate the rookie tight end or he will remain on the Non-Football Injury list for the remainder of the season. The team apparently still hopes the 22-year-old can contribute this season, but it seems unlikely he'll be a major contributor with the lingering knee soreness, if he is even activated.