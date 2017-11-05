Broncos' Jake Butt: Still dealing with knee soreness
Butt (knee) is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired knee, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Butt has been dealing with the issue since resuming practice in mid-October, and doesn't seem all that close to being 100 percent. The Broncos have until Monday to activate the rookie tight end or he will remain on the Non-Football Injury list for the remainder of the season. The team apparently still hopes the 22-year-old can contribute this season, but it seems unlikely he'll be a major contributor with the lingering knee soreness, if he is even activated.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...