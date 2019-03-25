Butt (knee) said he is about five months away from being able to practice, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Rehabbing from his third ACL tear, Butt apparently isn't on track for the start of training camp but could be ready at some point during the first half of the 2019 season. He's pleased with his progress since suffering the latest injury in late September, and there's no question the Broncos could use some help at tight end after losing Matt LaCosse to the Patriots. The team did re-sign Jeff Heuerman, who served as the starter in 2018 until a bruised lung and broken ribs forced him to injured reserve in late November. It won't come as any surprise if Denver supplements the position with an early draft pick.