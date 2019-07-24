Butt (knee) is not practicing Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Butt participated in some 7-on-7 drills during last week's practice, but has not taken the field since. The 2017 fifth-round pick is coming off the second ACL tear of his NFL career, so it's understandable that the Broncos are taking a cautious approach to his recovery. Butt is competing for a backup tight end role.

