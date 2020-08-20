Butt has impressed thus far at camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Butt was a stud at Michigan, but knee injuries have limited him to just three games in three seasons in Denver. Quality practice reps aside, Butt has a steep climb to make the final roster. Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam represent the future of the position in Denver while Andrew Beck offers fullback versatility. Assuming that the Broncos carry just four tight ends, Butt will have to beat out Troy Fumagalli and Nick. Vannett, the latter of whom would be cost-prohibitive to cut.