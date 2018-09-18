Broncos' Jake Butt: Ties for second in targets
Butt hauled in four of six targets for 48 yards Sunday in the Broncos' 20-19 win over the Raiders.
Though he only played 26 of a possible 66 offensive snaps, Butt was a go-to option for quarterback Case Keenum whenever he was on the field, finishing tied for second on the team in targets. Jeff Heuerman started and out-snapped Butt for the second straight week, but he's filled mostly a blocking role for the Broncos thus far. Butt will need to eat further into Heuerman's snap count to improve his season-long outlook, but it's clear the 2017 fifth-round pick is the superior pass-catching threat of the two and thus offers more fantasy appeal.
