Broncos' Jake Butt: Will participate in training camp
Butt (knee) will be cleared to participate in training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Butt, who tore his ACL for the third time in the last five years, has played in just three games since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. A report surfaced at the end of March that Butt wouldn't be able to practice until sometime in August, so it's encouraging to see the team confident the injury-prone tight end can take part immediately. The Broncos are expected to slowly transition Butt back into the fold, but the 23-year-old could be fighting for a roster spot after the team re-signed Jeff Heuerman to a two-year deal during the offseason, and also selected Noah Fant with the 20th pick in draft.
