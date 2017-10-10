Butt (knee) is on track to practice with the Broncos when first eligible Oct. 16, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.

Butt, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan, has yet to get in any on-field work with the Broncos since being drafted in April while he's continued to recover from a torn ACL sustained in his final collegiate game. Since it's the second time in his young career that Butt has torn his ACL, the Broncos have understandably been patient with the tight end in order to avoid a setback, but his placement on the active/Non-Football Injury list back in July will give Denver 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the NFI list once he commences practicing. Given that he hasn't played a competitive game in nine and a half months and has yet to go through an NFL practice, it's extremely unlikely that he'll be active for the Broncos' Week 7 tilt with the Chargers, so expect the Broncos to wait until near the end of the 21-day window before deciding on Butt's status. If Butt is added to the roster, he'd probably be ticketed for a backup role initially behind starter Virgil Green.