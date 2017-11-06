Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Butt (knee) would be placed on season-ending injured reserve, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Butt opened the season on the Broncos' Non-Football Injury list while still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in January during Michigan's bowl game. The tight end was recently cleared to practice with the Broncos, but after experiencing recurring soreness in the knee, the organization decided it was best to hold him out for the entire 2017 campaign. Given the severity of Butt's injury, the Broncos were never expecting him to contribute much as a rookie, but with another offseason to heal up, he could be ready to challenge for a meaningful role in the pass game in 2018.