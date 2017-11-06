Broncos' Jake Butt: Will shift to IR
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Butt (knee) would be placed on season-ending injured reserve, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Butt opened the season on the Broncos' Non-Football Injury list while still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in January during Michigan's bowl game. The tight end was recently cleared to practice with the Broncos, but after experiencing recurring soreness in the knee, the organization decided it was best to hold him out for the entire 2017 campaign. Given the severity of Butt's injury, the Broncos were never expecting him to contribute much as a rookie, but with another offseason to heal up, he could be ready to challenge for a meaningful role in the pass game in 2018.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...