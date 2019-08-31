Broncos' Jake Butt: Will start season on IR
General manager John Elway told reporters Saturday that Butt (knee) will be placed on injured reserve to start the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
A feel-good story throughout camp, Butt has dealt with numerous set backs during his recovery from a season-ending ACL tear, necessitating a recent scope. Butt should be recovered even before he's eligible to return after eight weeks, but its' fair to wonder -- with other young tight ends on the roster -- whether Denver would spend one of its two return designations on Butt, who has been healthy for just three games through two-plus seasons.
