General manager John Elway told reporters Saturday that Butt (knee) will be placed on injured reserve to start the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

A feel-good story throughout camp, Butt has dealt with numerous set backs during his recovery from a season-ending ACL tear, necessitating a recent scope. Butt should be recovered even before he's eligible to return after eight weeks, but its' fair to wonder -- with other young tight ends on the roster -- whether Denver would spend one of its two return designations on Butt, who has been healthy for just three games through two-plus seasons.