Butt (knee) won't be placed on the physically unable to perform list this offseason, but will be eased into team activities, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Butt has played in just three games since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, largely due to tearing his ACL of the third time in five years. The team reported earlier that the tight end was likely to be cleared to participate in training camp when it opens Thursday, and this news confirms that notion. A slow transition back into the fold should be expected for the Michigan product, but the 23-year-old could be fighting for a roster spot after the team drafted Noah Fant 20th overall in April's draft.