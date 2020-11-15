site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-jake-rodgers-cant-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Jake Rodgers: Can't go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rodgers (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Rodgers isn't available to serve as depth Sunday, so Calvin Anderson is the Broncos' next man up if either Demar Dotson or Garrett Bolles goes down.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read