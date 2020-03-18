Play

The Broncos tendered Rodgers a contract Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Rodgers appeared in 14 games for the Broncos last season, filling in masterfully as a starter for an injured Elijah Wilkinson (ankle) in Week 16. He'll remain in the fold for at least one more year, likely operating as a backup tackle.

