Rodgers left Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Rodgers has spent time on five different teams' practice squads over his four-year career. He has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut. It's unclear how serious the calf issue is or how long Rodgers will need to recover from it.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...