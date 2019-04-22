Rodgers signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday.

Rodgers has spent time on five different teams' practice squads in his career but has yet to make his regular-season debut. The 2015 seventh-round pick will compete to stick on the back end of Denver's 53-man roster as a depth piece.

