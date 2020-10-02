site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Jake Rodgers: Promoted to active roster
RotoWire Staff
The Broncos promoted Rodgers from the practice squad prior to Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Rodgers didn't see an offensive snap Thursday, but he did handle 21 percent of snaps on special teams.
