Broncos' Jake Rodgers: Unavailable Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Rodgers (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Miami.
Rodgers will be unavailable for the second straight contest due to the shoulder injury. Calvin Anderson should serve as the backup option at offensive tackle for Denver.
