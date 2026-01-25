McLaughlin rushed four times for 11 yards and brought one of two targets for two yards in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

McLaughlin filled his usual complementary role behind RJ Harvey, who led the ground attack with 13 carries. The third-year pro wasn't able to break into the open field on any of this four totes, and weather conditions that included significant second-half snowfall made offense difficult to come by as a whole. McLaughlin will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and it appears unlikely he'll draw any interest from other teams under that classification.