McLaughlin is active for the first time this season in Sunday's game against the Jets in London, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

A healthy inactive for Denver's first five games, McLaughlin will finally get the chance to make his 2025 debut as he suits up as the Broncos' No. 3 back behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. In order to make room for McLaughlin on the gameday roster, the Broncos have elected to make fellow running back Tyler Badie inactive for the first time. Though McLaughlin totaled 572 yards from scrimmage over 16 games in 2024, the Broncos likely won't call on him to play more than a handful of snaps behind Dobbins and Harvey on Sunday.