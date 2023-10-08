McLaughlin and Samaje Perine are in line to see expanded roles Sunday against the Jets with No. 1 back Javonte Williams (quadricep) inactive for the contest, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

When Williams recorded just eight snaps (with two carries and three catches) on offense in last weekend's win over the Bears, Perine took 22 snaps for six carries for 12 yards, with two catches for 23 yards, while McLaughlin handled 16 snaps en route to carrying seven times for 72 yards and catching three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. This time around, Dwayne Washington is in reserve, with Perine and McLaughlin on track to share the bulk of the team's Week 5 backfield work. Of the two, McLaughlin could be the upside play, based on his efforts last weekend.