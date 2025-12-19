Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he plans to get McLaughlin more touches moving forward, Jon Heath of USA Today Broncos Wire reports.

RJ Harvey is in line to play through a rib injury Sunday against the Jaguars, but the Broncos will be mindful of the rookie lead back's workload down the stretch to help ensure Harvey's healthy for the playoffs. If Harvey comes off the field more on early downs, that could lead to more opportunities for McLaughlin. While McLaughlin's a capable pass catcher, Tyler Badie seems to be the team's preferred backfield option in passing situations. McLaughlin has yet to exceed seven touches in a game this season, and an increased workload may not lead to much success Sunday against Jacksonville's stout run defense.