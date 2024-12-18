McLaughlin (quadriceps) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough.

McLaughlin was tagged as DNP in Monday's walkthrough, so his designation as limited Tuesday indicates a step in the right direction. The 24-year-old departed Sunday's win over the Colts early due to a quad issue, and it's uncertain at this point if he'll be able to suit up on a short turnaround Thursday against the Chargers. McLaughlin started the contest against Indianapolis ahead of the struggling Javonte Williams, and the same situation could be in order Thursday if McLaughlin is able to play.