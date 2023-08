McLaughlin is making a strong impression on the Broncos' veterans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

OT Mike McGlinchey mentioned Thursday that numerous veterans have taken notice of McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie who joins Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as one of three running backs on the initial 53-man roster. While unlikely to get many touches Week 1, if any, McLaughlin is at least worth monitoring for dynasty leagues after he scored four TDs during the preseason.