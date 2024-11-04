McLaughlin carried the ball five times for 10 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

McLaughlin played the No. 2 running back role Sunday, playing 23 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps while starter Javonte Williams played 39 snaps in the contest. Through nine weeks, the 24-year-old McLaughlin is averaging just under six rushing attempts and roughly 23 yards per game. The second-year running back has not seen enough consistent involvement in Denver's offense to make him an attractive option for fantasy purposes. In addition, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday that rookie Audric Estime could see his role increase as the season progresses. Assuming this comes to fruition, it would almost undoubtedly lead to even fewer opportunities for McLaughlin down the stretch. In what could become an even messier situation in the Denver backfield, the 24-year-old should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs.