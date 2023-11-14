McLaughlin rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

McLaughlin failed to get much going Monday, as the rookie struggled to find running room while playing just 11 of the Broncos' 75 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, starter Javonte Williams continued to see his role grow as the featured back, handling 21 rushing attempts and seeing four targets through the air. With Williams operating as a workhorse, McLaughlin is unlikely to earn enough opportunities to maintain fantasy relevance going forward. The 23-year-old does, however, hold value as a solid handcuff if Williams were to miss time due to injury down the stretch. McLaughlin and the Broncos are set to host the Vikings in Week 11.